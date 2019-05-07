Man charged after car smashed through a shop window in Sunderland

Police have charged a man with dangerous driving after a car smashed through the front window of a Sunderland shop.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday, May 5, police received a report that a car had been in collision with a property on Durham Road.

Officers attended and found a red Renault Clio had smashed through the window of Barnes Grill and Pizzeria, on Barnes Roundabout. However, the occupant of the vehicle had already left the scene.

Nobody was seriously injured, but temporary road closures were put in place while emergency services attended and a clean-up operation was carried out.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police, said: "A man was arrested shortly after the incident, and police have now charged Anthony Richmond, 32, of no fixed abode, with dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident."

He was due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 820 050519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.