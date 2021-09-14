Man caught with cocaine after trouble in Yates following Sunderland vs Lincoln match

Leighton Aslett, 34, was first detained by police on suspicion of a bar room assault – and then found with a small bag of cocaine.

Officers reviewed CCTV from the Yates bar, in Burdon Road, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

It revealed Aslett, of Gleneagles Road, Grindon, acting aggressively and making a headbutt motion at around 5.30pm on Saturday, May 22, the day of Sunderland's game against Lincoln City.

The man was arrested after reports of trouble at Yates

But it did not show evidence of him launching any assault or making contact – and he was not charged with any attack.

However, he did confess to being in possession of drugs and acting in a way as to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “Police were contacted in relation to reports that a male had been assaulted in Yates’ public house.

“The offending male had left on foot. Officers attended the scene and found the defendant in Borough Road.

“They spoke to him and carried out a search and found a small bag of white powder. When asked what it was, he said, ‘Cocaine’.

“No further action was taken about the alleged assault, but officers returned to Yates’ and reviewed CCTV footage.

“The defendant can be seen in an aggressive manner, shouting and making a motion of a headbutt towards an unidentified male. He didn’t make any contact.”

Magistrates heard Aslett had six previous convictions from six offences, including two for possession of cocaine in 2011 and 2014.

Sandra Fife, defending, said: “He had been out to the Sunderland match.

“He says that a gentleman in the bar was saying something to him, which he ignored, but then he was at him again.

“He acknowledges what the footage shows but says he had no intention of headbutting.

“One drugs' matter is ten years ago, and one is seven years ago. This is someone who isn’t dependent on drugs. It’s a small amount for his own use.”

Aslett pleaded guilty to possession of class A cocaine and causing harassment, alarm or distress.

For the drugs offence, he was fined £311, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

He was handed a conditional discharge for the harassment offence.