Man attacked ex-partner with knife after they shared 18 cans of lager and half a bottle of whisky

An attacker is behind bars after he cut his ex partner's hand with a knife during a visit to her home - where he was banned from.

Karl Green falsely convinced his 42-year-old victim that a restraining order to keep him away from her house, in Sunderland, had now expired and she allowed him in to have a drink.

Newcastle Crown Court heard after the couple shared 18 cans of lager and a half bottle of whisky, the 49-year-old took a knife from a block in the kitchen and started to "wave it about".

Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter told the court: "He began to move towards her.

"She was in fear that he would attack her. She put her hand in front of her face, which resulted in the knife cutting her finger and her arm."

The court heard the victim, who is paralysed down one side as a result of a childhood accident and has mobility problems, suffered three cuts to her forearm and a cut tendon in her finger.

Green, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, admitted assault and breach of a restraining order.

The court heard the offence was Green's sixth breach of the order, which was imposed in 2015.

In a victim statement, the woman said: "I cannot believe Karl has done this to me.

"I don't want him anywhere near me again."

Miss recorder Margia Mostafa jailed Green for 22 months.

The judge told him: "She was defending herself against you when you shouldn't have been there in the first place.

"In my view, it was a very nasty domestic attack."

Richard Herrmann, defending, said Green has had a drink problem since his teens, more than three decades ago.

Mr Herrmann said Green has made huge progress while in custody on remand and has completed a series of courses.

He added: "This is the very first time he has ever spent as much as a day in a custodial environment.

"He has been in custody since November 5.

"He has spent that time extremely productively.

"This is the longest period, since he has been a teenager, that he has been sober.

"He is absolutely determined to beat his alcoholism."