Man arrested on suspicion of trying to meet an underage girl

Police have arrested a man following the reports from Guardians of the North.

Police were called to an area of Thorney Close on Tuesday, November 12 to reports a man had tried to meet an underage girl.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "A 19-year-old man was arrested in the Thorney Close area of Sunderland on suspicion of inciting an underage female to engage in a sexual act.”

The man remains in custody and is assisting officers with inquiries.