Man arrested on suspicion of trying to meet an underage girl
A man has been arrested in Sunderland after claims that a man was trying to meet an underage girl.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 8:54 am
Updated
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 9:49 am
Police were called to an area of Thorney Close on Tuesday, November 12 to reports a man had tried to meet an underage girl.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "A 19-year-old man was arrested in the Thorney Close area of Sunderland on suspicion of inciting an underage female to engage in a sexual act.”
The man remains in custody and is assisting officers with inquiries.