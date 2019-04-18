Man arrested on suspicion of robbery following raid at Washington Premier convenience store

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following a raid at a convenience store in Washington.

Police were called to the Premier store, in Village Lane, in Washington, following reports of a raid a man carrying a knife threatened staff and made off with goods on Sunday evening at 9.50pm.

The shop worker was uninjured in the robbery but was extremely shaken by the ordeal, say bosses.

Northumbria Police has now confirmed at 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under police bail.

The spokesman added: "Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to come forward.

"Contact police on 101 quoting reference 1020 140419 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."