Man arrested on suspicion of firearms and blackmail offences
A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms and blackmail offences.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 6:20 pm
Updated
Officers attended Seaside Lane, in Easington Colliery, on Wednesday, October 6.
They arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion on possession of a firearm and blackmail before releasing him on bail.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Police attended an address on Seaside Lane, Peterlee, as part of an ongoing investigation on Wednesday night (October 6).
“A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and blackmail, he has since been released on bail.”