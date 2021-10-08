A man was arrested in Peterlee on Wednesday night.

Officers attended Seaside Lane, in Easington Colliery, on Wednesday, October 6.

They arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion on possession of a firearm and blackmail before releasing him on bail.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “Police attended an address on Seaside Lane, Peterlee, as part of an ongoing investigation on Wednesday night (October 6).

“A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and blackmail, he has since been released on bail.”