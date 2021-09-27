Man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a raid at a property in Silksworth
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after they executed a warrant at a property in Silksworth.
Officers carried out the warrant at an address on Sunnybrow, in the Silksworth area of Sunderland on Sunday, September 26.
As a result of the raid, police have confirmed that they arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
It is reported that the man has since been released under investigation.
Officers say that they are continuing to carry out inquires and their investigation is ongoing at this time.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: Yesterday (Sunday) we executed a warrant at an address in the Sunnybrow area of Sunderland.
“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation with enquiries ongoing.”