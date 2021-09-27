Man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a raid at a property in Silksworth

Officers carried out the warrant at an address on Sunnybrow, in the Silksworth area of Sunderland on Sunday, September 26.

It is reported that the man has since been released under investigation.

Police arrested a 28-year-old on suspicion of drugs offences following a raid at a property in Silksworth.

Officers say that they are continuing to carry out inquires and their investigation is ongoing at this time.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: Yesterday (Sunday) we executed a warrant at an address in the Sunnybrow area of Sunderland.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation with enquiries ongoing.”

