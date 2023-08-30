Man arrested in Seaham after reports of firearm incident at cricket club
Reports of a gun at local cricket club.
A man has been arrested after police officers received reports of him being in possession of a gun at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club.
The incident took place on Bank Holiday Monday evening.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called shortly after 6.40pm on August 28 following reports of a man with a firearm at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club.
“Officers attended on an immediate response and arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene.
“He has been taken into police custody where he remains.
“The firearm is believed to have been a gas-powered BB gun.”