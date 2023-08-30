Man arrested in Seaham after reports of firearm incident at cricket club

News you can trust since 1873
Reports of a gun at local cricket club.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested after police officers received reports of him being in possession of a gun at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club.

The incident took place on Bank Holiday Monday evening.

The firearms incident was reported to have taken place at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club.
The firearms incident was reported to have taken place at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called shortly after 6.40pm on August 28 following reports of a man with a firearm at Seaham Harbour Cricket Club.

“Officers attended on an immediate response and arrested a 22-year-old man at the scene. 

“He has been taken into police custody where he remains.

“The firearm is believed to have been a gas-powered BB gun.”

