Man arrested in connection with Sunderland hit and run which left a pedestrian with serious injuries

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a hit and run incident in Sunderland.

Officers investigating the incident, which took place in Hetton in the early hours of Saturday, February 23, say they have a man in custody.

Northumbria Police launched the investigation after a 21-year-old man was taken to the RVI hospital in Newcastle with serious head injuries, where he was in a critical, but stable condition.

The vehicle left the scene without stopping.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Front Street at 1.12am and the road was closed off to motorists throughout much of the day.

Officers initially arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the incident and he was released. Now, a 20-year-old man is in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Northumbria Police on 101, quoting reference 90 230219.