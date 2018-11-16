Man arrested following spate of attempted thefts in Sunderland

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a spate of attempted thefts in Sunderland.

Officers in Roker and Fulwell received a number of calls from members of the public reporting an individual was trying to open house and car doors in the area on Wednesday night.

The incidents were reported in the Forster Street area of the city, as well as on the Roker Retail Estate.

An investigation was launched and police have arrested a 25-year-old in connection with their inquiries. He is currently in police custody assisting officers.

Inspector Don Wade, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are aware of a recent spate of attempted thefts and attempted burglaries in the Roker and Fulwell areas of the city, and I would like to reassure the public that police are actively investigating all reports made to us.

“Many of the reports have involved opportunistic thieves going street to street trying car doors or the front doors of properties searching for a quick win. If the door is locked, they will move on to the next vehicle or house.

“I would therefore ask members of the public to take an extra moment to ensure their car and front doors are locked, and that any items are not left on display.

“Over the past month, we have arrested a number of people suspected of carrying out burglary and car crime offences in the area and we will continue to work hard to investigate crimes and target offenders.”

Anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in those areas overnight, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1233 151118.