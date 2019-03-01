Man arrested following an arson attack on a flat

Police have arrested a man following a fire in a flat in East Durham last night.

Two crews from Peterlee fire station were called to the downstairs flat in Jupiter Court, Easington, shortly before 8.30pm.

The fire caused damage to the kitchen and living room of the property, which was unoccupied at the time.

Durham Constabulary launched an investigation in to the blaze which is being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "Police are treating a fire at an address on Jupiter Close, in Easington, as arson.

"Officers were called to the blaze, which happened at around 8.30pm last night, Thursday, February 28,, by colleagues from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

"A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

"Anyone with any information on the incident should call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 396 of February 28."