Man arrested after 'using a razor blade' to damage vehicles

A man is in police custody after reports cars parked in a village's high street were being damaged with a razor blade.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 9.38am today police received a report that a man was damaging a number of parked cars on Front Street, Hetton.

"It was claimed that the man was using a razor blade to scratch the vehicles.

"A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. He is currently in police custody and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

"Any witnesses are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 255 280319 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."