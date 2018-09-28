Man arrested after suspected Taser disguised as police torch is found in Sunderland

Police have arrested a man in Sunderland and seized a suspected Taser disguised as a police torch.

Northumbria Police said officers were called to Mowbray Park shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had threatened somebody with a taser.

After searching of the area, a man matching the description of the offender was arrested in St Lucia Close.

Officers also seized the suspected Taser that had been disguised as a police torch. It has now been sent away for further examination.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a prohibited weapon and taken into custody.

Inspector Jamie Southwell, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was certainly an unusual find but it is a device that could cause considerable harm.

"These types of devices are illegal and anyone found in possession of one could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted at court.

"We have sent the device in question away for further examination and the man we arrested has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"If you know anyone in your local community who may be in possession of such a device then I would urge you to contact police."