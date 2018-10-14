Man arrested after roof damage spree in Sunderland city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after tiles were ripped from roof tops in Sunderland city centre.

Northumbria Police was called to Crowtree Road, close to the Debenhams entrance to The Bridges, at 2am today.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and remains in custody.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed it was also called to the incident.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to an incident on Crowtree Road where we had a report of a male on the roof and was throwing tiles.

"There has been damage caused to a number of properties, but there have been no injuries caused to anyone.

"A man has been arrested and further inquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information which can help officers is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.