Man arrested after police called to reported firearm incident in Sunderland

A man has been arrested after police were called to a reported firearm incident in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police were called to Peel Street in Hendon at around 11.30am today following reports of a man claiming to be in possession of a firearm.

Police carried out a search of the area and cordoned off Peel Street to allow the search to take place.

A 53-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At 11.30am today police received a report of a man claiming to be in possession of a firearm in the Hendon area of Sunderland.

"A search of the area was carried out, with officers briefly cordoning off Peel Street to allow the search to take place.

"A 53-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody at this time."