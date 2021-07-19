Man appears in court to deny murdering brother Samuel Campbell in Sunderland home

Samuel Campbell, 24, died at the scene of a suspected assault in Park Avenue in Silksworth.

Samuel Campbell was found with serious injuries, consistent with a stabbing, when police were called to Park Avenue in Silksworth, Sunderland, shortly after 1am on June 18.

Despite attempts to save him, the 24-year-old died at the scene.

Samuel's brother William, of Allen Court, Stokesley, North Yorkshire, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with his sibling's murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old appeared at Newcastle Crown Court this morning where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Campbell will be tried by a jury on December 13 and was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Judge Paul Sloan QC told him: "I am going to adjourn your case to trial.

"The trial date, as you already know, is December 13 this year."

Sunderland’s senior coroner Derek Winter previously opened Mr Campbell’s inquest, and adjourned the case until Friday, January 14, to allow for further information to be gathered by police.