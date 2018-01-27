Man appears in court charged with murder of alleged attack victim

A man charged with the murder of Michael Price has appeared in court.

Paul Ronald Watson, 30, of The Crescent, Chester-le-Street, has been charged with murder.

He appeared Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this morning and was remanded until Monday, when he will appear at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Price suffered critical head injuries after he was allegedly attacked in the Victor Street area of Chester-le-Street in the early hours of Saturday, January 13.

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: "The 36-year-old was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries on Wednesday January 24.

"Two women aged 35 and 36 who were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident have been rearrested on suspicion of murder.

"They have both been released under investigation."