Northumbria Police launched an investigation into the death of Simon Birch after being called to an address in Sunderland Road, Newbottle, at around 11.20pm on Saturday, December 25.

Emergency services attended and found the 39-year-old ‘with a serious injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article’.

The force confirmed on Monday, December 27, that despite efforts by paramedics, Simon – also known as Birchie – died at the scene.

Police vehicles at the scene

Adam Jenkins, 34, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, has been charged with murder and appeared before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday, when the case was committed to Crown Court today, Wednesday, December 29.

The case was adjourned to Monday, January 24.

No pleas were entered and Jenkins was remanded in custody.

