Man and woman arrested after fatal Easington Lane fire which killed 39-year-old man

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder as police investigations into a fatal fire in Easington Lane continue.

Patryk Mortimer, 39, died after he was found unconscious inside the Manor House building on High Street.

Inside the Manor House premises. Picture by Northumbria Police

He was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say a 21-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested overnight and are currently in police custody.

Investigations are continuing into the fire that started in the early hours of Saturday, November 3 and more than 400 hours of CCTV footage has now been seized by police.

Detectives leading the investigation are treating the incident as a suspected murder, and the building remains cordoned off as inquiries continue.

The first pictures from inside the Manor House building have also been released by police.

Outside the Manor House premises

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent, of Northumbria Police, said: “A thorough investigation is ongoing as we look to determine the circumstances that led to Patryk’s tragic death.

“In the last 24 hours, we have arrested a 21-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of murder and they are currently in police custody. A number of other individuals are also assisting police.

“More than 400 hours of CCTV footage has been seized as part of this inquiry and a team of experienced detectives are continuing to map out a chronology of events that led to the incident.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the local area as officers carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to the public

“I would like to thank residents for their ongoing patience and cooperation as this investigation continues. Anyone with any concerns is asked to speak to a nearby officer.”

Two men who were arrested on November 4 as part of initial inquiries remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 146 031118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.