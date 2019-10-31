Andrei Stefan, a "beautiful baby boy", and his mum Andreea Stefan suffered knife wounds inside an address on Portland Close in Wallsend, North Tyneside, on October 2.

They were rushed to hospital but tragic Andrei died four days later, while 21-year-old Andreea, who "fought for her life" survived the violence.

Denis Erdinch Beytula, 27, who had been in a relationship with Andreea and was Andrei's dad, was arrested shortly after the attacks.

Police at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the couple had been in an argument that day when Beytula grabbed a knife and "violently" stabbed Andreea and then their son.

Brave Andreea was able to dial 999 before Beytula rang the police himself just seconds later, to tell them what had happened.

The Bulgarian national appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today where he has pleaded guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

Beytula showed no emotion during the short hearing and was remanded in custody until December 19, when he faces a life sentence.

Denis Erdinch Beytula, 27, who had been in a relationship with Andreea and was Andrei's dad, was arrested shortly after the attacks.

Judge Penny Moreland told him: "You will be sentenced for the offences which you have admitted on December 19. You are remanded in custody until that date."

Beytula's barrister Richard Fisher QC told the court the couple's relationship had been "turbulent".

But Judge Moreland said: "There is a difference between a turbulent relationship and a coercive relationship, which was what she has described."

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole, of Northumbria Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET), praised the bravery of Andreea Steffan after the conviction.

He said: "This was a truly horrific assault that rocked an entire community and even now it is difficult to comprehend how Denis Beytula could commit these offences.

"His victims were both completely innocent and they were two people he was supposed to love and protect - he betrayed them in the most violent of ways.

"It is tragic when any life is taken away but it is particularly distressing when that life is a beautiful baby boy and I know that has had a profound effect on the wider community.

"I welcome the fact that Beytula has pleaded guilty and prevented Andreea and her family from having to suffer the ordeal of a trial, however, I know that will bring her little comfort.

"She has been a pillar of strength throughout our investigation and I just want to take this opportunity to praise her for her incredible bravery at what continues to be a very difficult time.

"Andreea fought for her life and because of her determination she is alive today to see this man put behind bars, but what happened that day will stay with her for the rest of her life.

"Her world will never be the same again but we will continue to offer her all the support she needs so she can try and begin to move on with her life."

DCI Cole added: "I also want to take this opportunity to again praise the emergency responders who helped to save Andreea's life and gave Andrei a fighting chance.

"It is hard to comprehend how they must have felt when they were administering first aid to such a young baby who had been attacked in such a violent manner.

"Their response was exemplary and I want to thank them for their actions. I know what they saw will live with them for the rest of their lives and we will make sure they have access to any support they need."

Neighbours were rocked by the news of the attack, which happened in the early afternoon.

Lesley Ann Battensby, 23, who lives in the block of flats which look onto the back of Portland Close said: "I was at the window and I had saw the mam get brought out first on the bed. Then the baby.

"The road was covered in ambulances. I went to the window and saw them all around the back of the flats.

"It's horrific. This area is normally so quiet, you never hear of anything like this around here."