Man accused of stabbing partner and three-week-old baby charged with murder
A man accused of stabbing his partner and their three-week-old baby son has now been charged with murder.
Andrei Stefan and his mum Andreea Stefan were attacked inside an address on Portland Close in Wallsend, North Tyneside, on Wednesday, October 2.
They were rushed to hospital but Andrei died four days later, on Sunday, October 6, while 21-year-old Andreea is said to be in a stable condition.
Denis Erdinch Beytula, 27, who had been in a relationship with Andreea and was Andrei’s dad, was arrested shortly after the attacks.
The Bulgarian national was originally facing two counts of attempted murder.
He has now appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where prosecutors said he has now been charged with his baby’s murder.
Prosecutor Nick Dry told the court: "This is the defendant’s first appearance before this court, having been sent by magistrates last week in relation to, at that stage, two allegations of attempted murder in respect of the defendant’s partner and his three-week-old baby son.
"Sadly, the son has since died and that fact is reflected in the indictment which has been lodged, alleging murder and attempted murder."
Beytula appeared in court via video link to prison.
He wore a blue shirt and black trousers and only spoke to confirm his name.
Beytula was not asked to enter any pleas to the charges he faces and will be back in court for a further hearing on October 31.
Judge Paul Sloan QC told him: "Pending that hearing, you will be remanded in custody."
There had been an order in place banning the identification of the child, but this has now been lifted.