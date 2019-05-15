Man accused of raping and trying to kill woman he met in Sunderland nightclub tells jury that 'she wanted rough sex'

A man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman he took home from a night club has told jurors "she wanted rough sex".

Darran Read is accused of trying to smother and strangle the stranger during a prolonged and violent sex attack that left her with a fractured hand, a possible fracture to her arm and bruising.

The 37-year-old dad has now told jurors at Newcastle Crown Court the woman, who is in her 40s, consented to sex with him at his home.

Read told the court he had encountered the woman during a night out at Arizona in Sunderland last August and said she was "very jolly and bubbly and just trying to kiss me and flirt with me".

He told the court he thought the conversation with the woman in the club would "lead to a sexual encounter" and had asked her back to his home for a drink.

Read the woman started kissing him "forcefully" when they got into his kitchen and they progressed into the bedroom and had sex.

But Read said he brought the consensual romp to a stop because he became "uncomfortable" and added: "She wanted rough sex".

He told the court: "At first she asked me to pull her hair."

Read said he did then pull the woman's hair "quite hard" in response to her request.

He added: "She asked me to put my hand over her mouth.

"She asked me to put my hand round her neck and pretend I was strangling her."

Read said he did do what the woman had asked him but found it "strange" and said he wanted to stop.

He told jurors: "I became uncomfortable with the situation."

Read added: "She seemed to need reassurance of the reason why I had stopped.

"I told her it was down to my sexuality.

"I told her I was bisexual and leaned more towards men."

Read said he went to a nearby shop three times over the coming hours to buy drinks and snacks for them to share.

He denied the woman's claims she was tied up when he left the flat and said the atmosphere between them over the next few hours was "friendly".

He told the court they had watched videos and played music on his phone.

Read, of Roseville Street, Sunderland, has now admitted he used unlawful violence during a row that later broke out between them but denies attempted murder, wounding with intent, two offences of rape and one of false imprisonment.

The trial continues.