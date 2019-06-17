An 84-year-old man who was hit by a bus in Sunderland yesterday remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.15am to reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a coach on Peel Street in Sunderland.

An 84-year-old man remains in hospital. Picture by Ian Maggiore

The injured man was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious head injuries and he remains in a stable condition in hospital today, Northumbria Police has confirmed.

The man’s next of kin were informed yesterday after the crash which occurred yesterday morning (Sunday, June 16) at around 8.15am.

Police are currently appealing for witnesses following the incident. If you witnessed the collision or are able to provide any information please ring 101 and quote ref 313 16/06/19.