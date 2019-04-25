Man, 48, left injured in late-night street attack

A man was left with cuts to his head and lip following a late-night street attack.

Northumbria Police says officers received a report that a man had been assaulted in the Thorneyburn Close area of Houghton just after 10.45pm yesterday.

The man was walking down the street when he was attacked.

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for witnesses to contact them.

A force spokeswoman said: “At about 10.47pm last night officers were received a report a 48-year-old male had been assaulted in Thorneyburn Close.

"It was reported that the victim was walking down the street when the was approached by the offender and hit over the head, causing a cut to his head and lip.

"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101.”