Man, 41, remains in police custody after rooftop stand-off

A 41-year-old man remains in custody after a rooftop stand-off with police that lasted more than six hours.

Officers were called to a man on the roof of the former Manor House Care Home, in Pemberton Bank, Easington Lane, at around 2pm yesterday afternoon.

Eyewitness reports say the man, who is wanted by police for outstanding matters, was throwing tiles from the rooftop onto the road.

One person, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "We were here at around 3pm today and he was throwing tiles and parts of the chimney onto the road.

"I saw one bit hit a car, this was when the police were still allowing cars to go past."

Emergency services were dealing with the incident for more than six hours until the man came down from the rooftops and was arrested by police.

A 41-year-old man remains in police custody today.

A cordon was in place on the A182 in Easington Lane and Pemberton Bank was closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

Motorists were diverted through Easington Lane as a road closure was in place for most of the afternoon into the evening.