Man, 32, arrested after car smashes through window of Sunderland takeaway shop

Police have arrested a man after a car smashed through the front window of a Sunderland takeaway shop.

The red Renault Clio careered through the front window of Barnes Grill and Pizzeria, on Barnes Roundabout, off Durham Road, just after 7pm yesterday.

The car which smashed into The Barnes Grill and Pizzeria on Sunday evening.

There were not believed to be any staff in the shop at the time of the incident.

Police called on the fire and ambulances services as a precaution.

Read more: Car ploughs through window of Sunderland pizza shop

Roads had to be closed temporarily while the area was made safe for the public.

The car was later taken away by a recovery vehicle.

The car which smashed into The Barnes Grill and Pizzeria on Sunday evening.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that a man aged 32 has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving in connection with the incident.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses to contact them with any information.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “At 7.05pm on Sunday police received a report of a one vehicle collision in Durham Road in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene after a Renault Clio had collided with the window of a building on the street.

The clean up operation following the incident.

“Nobody was believed to be injured.

“Temporary road closures were put in place on one side of the road whilst emergency services attended.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 820 05/05/19.”

Syed Miah, who was working at the Indian Style takeaway, two doors along from the scene, said: "All I heard was a bang.

"I went running out and all I saw was the car in the shop. I just thought somebody must have injured themselves.

"I have been here for 20 years now and I have seen some accidents, but nothing like this.

"That shop has been shut for a few weeks now."