Man, 21, remains in hospital with serious injuries as investigations continue after suspected hit-and-run

A man remains in hospital with serious injuries as police investigate a suspected hit-and-run.

The 21-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident in Front Street, Hetton, in the early hours of Saturday morning, where he was described as being in a critical but stable condition.

Police have arrested a 17-year-old male and said this morning he remains under investigation.

Police sealed off a section of the street on Saturday as investigations were carried out. Northumbria Police said officers received reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at about 1.40am on Saturday February 23.

A force spokesman said the vehicle then left the scene without stopping.

Officers have asked anyone who might have seen the incident, or drivers who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

A force spokesman said today: "The 17-year-old remains under investigation and enquiries are ongoing."

Anybody with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 90 23.02.19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.