Northumbria Police officers are at an address in The Westlands area of Sunderland after officers executed a warrant shortly before 9am this morning, May 18.
Part of Chester Road was temporarily closed following the incident near to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery but was reopened at around 11.30am.
Armed police were seen in the area as diversions were put in place for drivers. A police presence remains in place around a property on the corner of Barnard Street and Chester Road.
Most Popular
-
1
LIVE: Watch residents speak as armed police stand guard outside Sunderland house after closing Chester Road to execute warrant
-
2
Child rapist jailed for 24 years given extra time behind bars for dealing drugs
-
3
Trusted administrator stole over £21k of her Sunderland firm's cash to spend on Just Eat takeaways and treats
-
4
Drunken yob threw tile at policeman during five-hour rooftop siege in Sunderland
-
5
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Casualty taken to hospital after closure of A1(M) near Durham for air ambulance to land
Police say anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9am today (Wednesday) officers executed a warrant at an address in The Westlands area of Sunderland.
“Police remain at the scene. Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.”
One woman, who did not wish to be named, told the Echo she had been visiting her parents nearby.
She said: “I got down here at about 9.20am but they had been here since earlier.
“Their is a roller blind in the back bedroom. Whoever was inside cut a hole in the blind and they were looking out. It looked as if they had a balaclava on.
“There were four or five police cars and there is a dog unit on the next street.”
Another woman said she had not seen anyone being brought out the property.
She said: "About eight o'clock this morning, the armed police cars pulled up and the police jumped out. They tried to break the door down a couple of times.
"They were pointing their guns at the house and saying 'Come out with your hands up. We will not hurt you.' They have gone in and then took the dogs in."
Roger Mance, 54 who lives a few doors away from the address that police raided said his neighbours were ‘quiet people’.
He said: “From what I can tell it looks like a marijuana harvest. There’s a large skip in the lane which I’m assuming they [police] will use to collect the plants from.
"Generally they’ve been very quiet people living in there, never any noise from them, never any sightings of them, very quiet, very peaceful.”