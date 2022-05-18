Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police officers are at an address in The Westlands area of Sunderland after officers executed a warrant shortly before 9am this morning, May 18.

Part of Chester Road was temporarily closed following the incident near to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery but was reopened at around 11.30am.

Armed police were seen in the area as diversions were put in place for drivers. A police presence remains in place around a property on the corner of Barnard Street and Chester Road.

Armed police remain at the scene in Sunderland after officers executed a warrant.

Police say anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9am today (Wednesday) officers executed a warrant at an address in The Westlands area of Sunderland.

“Police remain at the scene. Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.”

One woman, who did not wish to be named, told the Echo she had been visiting her parents nearby.

A damaged door can be seen at an address in the city.

She said: “I got down here at about 9.20am but they had been here since earlier.

“Their is a roller blind in the back bedroom. Whoever was inside cut a hole in the blind and they were looking out. It looked as if they had a balaclava on.

“There were four or five police cars and there is a dog unit on the next street.”

Another woman said she had not seen anyone being brought out the property.

Armed police remain at the scene in Sunderland.

She said: "About eight o'clock this morning, the armed police cars pulled up and the police jumped out. They tried to break the door down a couple of times.

"They were pointing their guns at the house and saying 'Come out with your hands up. We will not hurt you.' They have gone in and then took the dogs in."

Police arrived at a Sunderland address this morning to carry out an arrest warrant.