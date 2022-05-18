Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A strong Northumbria Police presence could be spotted in and around an address in The Westlands area of Sunderland after officers executed a warrant shortly before 9am this morning, May 18.

Part of Chester Road was temporarily closed following the incident near to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery but was reopened at around 11.30am.

Armed police were seen in the area as diversions were put in place for drivers. A police presence remained in place around a property on the corner of Barnard Street and Chester Road throughout the afternoon.

Armed police remain at the scene in Sunderland after officers executed a warrant.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9am today (Wednesday) officers executed a warrant at an address in The Westlands area of Sunderland.

“The planned strike followed intelligence that suggested drug-related criminality may be operating from the property.

“Officers gained entry and located a large-scale cannabis farm. A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and he remains in police custody.

“A section of Chester Road was closed as a precaution during the warrant, while as a safety precaution, electricity at the address in question had to be switched off which also impacted a small number of other homes in the area.

A damaged door can be seen at an address in the city.

“Power has since been restored and the road has reopened. We would like to thank the community for their cooperation and patience throughout the incident.”

One woman, who did not wish to be named, told the Echo she had been visiting her parents nearby.

She said: “I got down here at about 9.20am but they had been here since earlier.

“Their is a roller blind in the back bedroom. Whoever was inside cut a hole in the blind and they were looking out. It looked as if they had a balaclava on.

Armed police remain at the scene in Sunderland.

“There were four or five police cars and there is a dog unit on the next street.”

Another woman said she had not seen anyone being brought out the property.

She said: "About eight o'clock this morning, the armed police cars pulled up and the police jumped out. They tried to break the door down a couple of times.

"They were pointing their guns at the house and saying 'Come out with your hands up. We will not hurt you.' They have gone in and then took the dogs in."

Police arrived at a Sunderland address this morning to carry out an arrest warrant.

Roger Mance, 54 who lives a few doors away from the address that police raided said his neighbours were ‘quiet people’.

He said: “From what I can tell it looks like a marijuana harvest. There’s a large skip in the lane which I’m assuming they [police] will use to collect the plants from.

"Generally they’ve been very quiet people living in there, never any noise from them, never any sightings of them, very quiet, very peaceful.”