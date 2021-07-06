LIVE updates from second day of Billy Charlton's indecent image trial at Newcastle Crown Court
William Bernard Charlton, 56, known as Billy Charlton, is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court this week.
Charlton, formerly of Seaham, now of of Sidmouth Road, Bensham, Gateshead is accused of one count each of making and distributing an indecent image of a child on June 28, 2018.
The trial is listed for three days.
The jury were told on Monday that Charlton had admitted two further charges of possession of extreme pornography in June 2019.
One image depicted a person in sexual activity with an animal and the other an act ‘likely to result in serious injury’.
“These are different photographs they are different images, they are nothing to do with children,” prosecutor Ian West told the court.”
WhatsApp message
The case centres around a WhatsApp message containing the image which was forwarded from Charlton’s phone to a distribution list.
Charlton must prove to the court he did not see the image he forwarded on, the jury was told on Monday.
Prosecuting Mr West told the jury it has been agreed that the file was indecent and that it had been forwarded but Charlton’s case is that he was not aware of what it had contained.
He said: “Legally, he must prove ‘that he himself had not seen the photograph and did not know, nor have any reason to suspect, it to be indecent’.
“His case is he did not see the video, but he forwarded it. He had no reason to suspect it was an indecent image.”
Monday’s hearing
Prosecutors claim William Charlton, known as Billy, forwarded the illegal file, that had been sent to him by someone else, to 47 people in a distribution group over the messaging app on his mobile phone.
The 56-year-old claims he did not view the 18-second video clip, which featured a boy aged between 10 and 14 and an animal, before he forwarded it on and had no reason to suspect its contents were illegal.
Charlton, formerly of Seaham but now of Sidmouth Road, Gateshead, denies making an indecent photograph of a child and distributing an indecent photograph of a child and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.
Charlton ready to give evidence
Today’s proceedings are under way, with the defendant to appear as the only witness for the defence in the case.
The jury have been welcomed into the room.
Christopher Rose, defending, has called Charlton into the witness box.
‘Bad taste’ jokes shared on WhatsApp
The 57-year-old has told the court he had used Whatsapp for years and signed up to it because friends wanted to send him jokes and messages on it.
He had told Mr Rose “daft jokes”, some in “bad taste”, would come in all the time, a “constant stream”, and he would send them on to others.
Mr Rose has asked about a Dave Parkin, a friend from Nottingham, who would send him messages all the time.
“You would just forward them now, you wouldn’t even think about it most of the time,” he said.
He says people would send car crashes, video, memes and written messages.