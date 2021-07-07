Her Honour Judge Mallett has moved onto the evidence.

She said whether he saw the video or not is where her summing up hinges.

She has reminded them he has pleaded guilty to two other charges, but they should not find him guilty of this last offence based on that.

She has also reminded them of what the video contained, because in interview he discussed that in his police interview.

The first frame does not show any indecent image and that is what would have appeared in the thumbnail of the Whatsapp message.

Indecency starts at five seconds and lasts around eight more.

She mentions the time he spent replying to messages on that day the video was received and sent and asks do that think that gave him a chance to look at the video.

Saying a message is funny, or others had seen it, is not a defence, she says.

Just because it is being shared doesn’t change that it was a video of a boy having sex with an animal.

It is rightly a criminal offence to share it, and the motivation for doing so is not a defence.