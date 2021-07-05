LIVE updates as Billy Charlton stands trial at Newcastle Crown Court over indecent image charge
William Bernard Charlton, 56, known as Billy Charlton, is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court this week.
Charlton, formerly of Seaham, now of of Sidmouth Road, Bensham, Gateshead is accused of one count each of making and distributing an indecent image of a child on June 28, 2018.
The trial is listed for three days.
Newcastle Crown Court
William Charlton, known as Billy Charlton, has arrived at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday morning.
The case is listed for three days.
Jury selected
The jury for the case has been selected.
Jury sworn in
The jury has been sworn in at Newcastle Crown Court.
Her Honour Judge Mallett has told the jury: "In this case, the evidence the prosecution relies on is largely accepted by Mr Charlton. The main issue is going to be about what Mr Charlton saw and what he knew."
Case revolves around WhatsApp message
Prosecutor Ian West has said the matter in question involves a WhatsApp message.
He told the jury: "This case is very much a child of the Millennium because it concerns WhatsApp.
“Mr Charlton received a message, in fact a video file, via WhatsApp on June 28 at about half past 11 and at two 'clock in the afternoon, he forwarded that video file on to 40-odd people in his little distribution group."
Charlton must prove he did not see the image he forwarded on
Prosecuting Mr West told the jury it has been agreed that the file was indecent and that it had been forwarded but Charlton's case is that he was not aware of what it had contained.
He said: “Legally, he must prove 'that he himself had not seen the photograph and did not know, nor have any reason to suspect, it to be indecent'.
"His case is he did not see the video, but he forwarded it. He had no reason to suspect it was an indecent image."