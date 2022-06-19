Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Lancashire Constabulary, officers were alerted at about 3pm on Friday (June 17) afternoon, after paramedics from the North West Ambulance Service found the 42-year-old, originally from Preston but living in Sunderland, with stab wounds in Jutland Street, in Preston, Lancashire.

Mr Dawson was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but later died and a murder probe was launched.

Lee Dawson.

Officers initially confirmed a Home Office post-mortem examination found Mr Dawson died as a result of stab wounds and that detectives investigating the case had arrested six men, aged between 18 and 29, on suspicion of murder and were being held in custody.

It was later revealed a 32-year-old man had also been arrested on suspicion of murder, taking the total to seven.

Further enquiries into the death are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain with Mr Dawson’s loved ones at this time and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“While we have made a number of arrests, our enquiries into Mr Dawson’s tragic death are very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident, or who has any information which could assist our investigation, to come forward and speak to us.”

Following Mr Dawson’s death, tributes were also paid by his family.

A statement released by Lancashire Constabulary said: “Lee loved his children deeply and would do anything for them.

"He had a strong heart and stronger head.

"He was a big friendly giant.

”Once you had Lee as a friend you had a friend for life.

"He lived life to the full and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.”

Anyone with information which could aid the investigation is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log 0149, of Friday, June 17.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.