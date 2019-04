The figures for February 2019 are based on official Home Office data released here. Separate statistics for crime levels across the rest of the city are available here.

1. Vine Place Twenty-five reported offences included 11 shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together).

2. Fawcett Street Twenty-four reported incidents included 13 shoplifting cases and five anti-social behaviour cases.

3. Park Lane, near transport interchange Twenty-two reported offences included eight anti-social behaviour cases and six public order cases.

4. Holmeside Twenty offences included five anti-social behaviour cases and four violence and sexual offences (classed together).

