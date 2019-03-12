Knife seized from schoolgirl: Police reassure parents 'incidents of this nature in our area are extremely rare'

A schoolgirl will be interviewed by police officers after she was found with a knife - as force reassures parents such incidents are extremely rare.

Durham Constabulary were called to a secondary school after a student was found with a knife in her possession.

The child and her parents were spoken to by officers and she will now be interviewed by police.

The force is now reassuring parents that incidents of a similar nature are 'extremely rare' in this area.

The picture attached was published by police in Peterlee showing the knife.

A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to an incident in Peterlee yesterday (March 11) in which a secondary school pupil was found to have a knife in their possession.

"Officers attended the school and spoke with the child and her parents. The student will now be interviewed by officers and dealt with by the youth offending team accordingly.

"Incidents of this nature in our area are extremely rare.

"Officers will be attending local schools in the area this morning to provide reassurance and to explain the dangers and potential consequences of carrying a knife, and that it is a criminal offence to carry one.

"Durham Constabulary are supporting Operation Sceptre which is a national operation aimed at tackling knife related incidents. We have a week’s education planned within schools and community engagement/education around carrying knives, the consequences and crime prevention advice."

"If anyone has information about knife crime or persons who may be carrying please call Durham Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."