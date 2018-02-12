Kind-hearted customer burgled by the hairdresser she tried to help

A mobile hairdresser who was given food, clothing and money by a vulnerable customer returned the kindness by burgling her house.

The victim, who has significant health problems, awoke at 2.30am to find Ashleigh Glass standing at the end of her bed.

Glass fled the property when recognised, taking the woman’s purse containing £140.

Glass had been visiting the woman to do her hair for seven years, Durham Crown Court heard.

“In that time they became friends,” said Victoria Lamballe, prosecuting.

“Glass would often ask to borrow money, which was usually returned. She sometimes appeared unkempt, and feeling sorry for her, the victim would give her food and clothing. “Glass had been to the victim’s bungalow earlier that day with her two-year-old son.

“She had asked for money, but the victim had none.

“Instead, she gave Glass food and some flowers which were a present from another friend.”

The court heard Glass entered the bungalow at about 2.30am through an unlocked patio door.

“She had used the door earlier that day to let her son out into the yard,” said Ms Lamballe.

“The victim thinks she deliberately left it unlocked.”

In a victim personal statement, the victim said she felt betrayed by Glass, whom she had come to treat as a daughter. The victim said the burglary made her feel guilty for having money and a nice house when Glass had neither.

Glass, 26, of The Avenue, Seaham, admitted burglary in August of last year.

Stephen Hamill, defending, said in mitigation: “Ms Glass says no one hates her more than she hates herself.

“Just before this offence her freezer broke down, leaving her with no edible food in the house for her and her two-year-old son.

“She was desperate, and lying awake in the early hours worrying, took the stupid decision to do what she did.”

Judge Simon Hickey jailed Glass for two years.

Glass sobbed as she was led away to begin her sentence.