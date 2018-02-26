Jurors shown CCTV in trial of men accused of raping and murdering young mum

Jurors in the trial of two men accused of raping and murdering a young mum have viewed CCTV footage of the victim walking into the house where it is claimed she met her death.

Stephen Unwin and William McFall are accused of keeping Quyen Nguyen captive at a house, where prosecutors claim she was "raped and incapacitated" before she and her Audi A4 were dumped and set on fire at a dirt track in Shiney Row.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during her "horror" ordeal, the 28-year-old nail salon worker, who was known as Anna, had been ordered to hand over her bank details while being subjected to physical and sexual violence.

Miss Nguyen's remains, which could only be identified by dental records, were found when emergency services were called to a dirt track at Success Road in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, last August.

Unwin, 40, of St. Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and McFall, 51, who is originally from Northern Ireland but now of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, have both denied her murder and rape.

Jurors have been shown a video compilation by Detective Constable Steven Speck, who is an officer with Northumbria Police major inquiry team.

Part of the footage shows a clear picture of Miss Nguyen walking towards the back of Unwin's house at St. Oswalds Terrace, where it is claimed she was kept captive for four hours.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill QC told jurors the CCTV shows Unwin come outside to greet her before they disappear from view and go inside.

Prosecutors claim the single mum was dying and wrapped in a sheet when she is taken out of the house.

The trial continues.