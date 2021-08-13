Judge's warning to serial Sunderland thief following thefts from Boots and Mountain Warehouse

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

Deputy District Judge Gary Garland made the caustic comment to Claire Jarvis, 47, of Ramillies Road, Red House, Sunderland.

Jarvis appeared in court while serving on licence after being released from a prison sentence imposed in September last year, although these offences were committed before then.

Ordering her to pay compensation to her retailer victims, Judge Garland told the court: “It’s a very black sheet, but I’ve given you the chance to not make it any blacker.

“If you come back again, don’t expect to get any lenient treatment.”

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Jarvis targeted shops in North Yorkshire market town Northallerton.

On Friday, August 28 last year, she stole £98.50 of perfumes and cosmetics from Boots’ store in High Street.

And on the same day, she swiped £193 of the same type of items from neighbouring store Barkers.

The following day, she returned to the same street and took £8.50 of clothing from Mountain Warehouse.

The court was told that Jarvis was jailed for 38 weeks in September last year for other thefts, and is now on post-sentence licence.

It was also said that she owes the court £2,344 in costs and other charges from previous offending.

Judge Garland ordered Jarvis, who pleaded guilty to three charges of theft from shops, to pay compensation of £300.