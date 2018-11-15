Judge slams 'filthy' drugs trade and warns 'it kills people' as Sunderland pair appear in court

A judge has branded the drugs trade "filthy" and warned "it kills people" as he dealt with a couple for involvement in dealing offences.

Police found a haul of cocaine, amphetamine, and cannabis when they raided Stephen Sirmond and Jamie Grant's home in January last year.

Prosecutor Peter Schofield told Newcastle Crown Court Sirmond was an "active street dealer".

Sirmond, 29, admitted possessing the cocaine, which was worth up to £450 for his own use and pleaded guilty to having the amphetamine, worth up to £11,830 and the cannabis, worth up to £811, with intent to supply.

Liam O'Brien, defending, said Sirmond, who has been in no trouble since, got involved in dealing after he built up a debt through his own cocaine use.

Mr O'Brien added: "He is no longer using cocaine. It is nearly two years since this."

Grant, 33, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the cannabis on the basis she had received text messages asking for the drug and so passed on the information to her partner.

Fiona Lamb, defending Grant, said phone logs proved the mum-of-one had read just three messages involving supply and added: "Her role in this was minute."

Mr recorder Simon Myerson QC told the couple, of Tanfield Road, Sunderland: "Supplying drugs to anyone is truly serious.

"Being concerned in the supply of drugs, to any extent, is truly serious.

"It is a filthy trade, it kills people."

The judge sentenced Sirmond to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and 60 hours unpaid work.

He sentenced Grant, who is in poor health, to a conditional discharge for one year."