Joey Barton due in court accused of assaulting rival manager

Joey Barton is due to appear at court today in Sheffield. Picture: PA.

The Fleetwood Town manager, 37, is alleged to have pushed then-Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel at the South Yorkshire club's Oakwell stadium on April 13, leaving him with a damaged tooth.

Barton will appear at Sheffield Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

During the hearing, District Judge Joanne Hirst told him that the allegations were too serious to be dealt with by magistrates and sent to the case for trial before judge and jury.

