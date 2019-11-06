Joey Barton due in court accused of assaulting rival manager
Former England international Joey Barton is due to appear in court on Wednesday, November 6 accused of assaulting a rival manager in an incident following a league match.
The Fleetwood Town manager, 37, is alleged to have pushed then-Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel at the South Yorkshire club's Oakwell stadium on April 13, leaving him with a damaged tooth.
Barton will appear at Sheffield Crown Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Barton, of Fox Bank Close in Widnes, Cheshire, indicated a not guilty plea at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 9.
During the hearing, District Judge Joanne Hirst told him that the allegations were too serious to be dealt with by magistrates and sent to the case for trial before judge and jury.
The former Newcastle United and Manchester City midfielder was charged following an incident in the tunnel after a match between Barnsley and Fleetwood, which ended in a 4-2 victory for the home team.