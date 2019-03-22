Joan Hoggett killing: Ethan Mountain to be sentenced today for fatal stabbing of Sunderland shop worker

The masked teenager who stabbed Sunderland shop assistant Joan Hoggett to death will be sentenced today.

Ethan Mountain, who was wearing a horror mask and had his hood up, launched a "50 second" attack on Joan Hoggett in the One Stop Shop at Fulwell, Sunderland, and left her with 29 knife injuries which caused damage to her heart, lung, arteries and intestine.

Joan Hoggett with one of her great-grandchildren.

Mountain left a blue Nike holdall at the scene, which contained a sheathed Hibben custom knife, a sheathed samurai sword, two sheathed machetes, a hunting knife, a hinged knife, clothing, and a document with his name on.

The 19-year-old, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, who is currently detained in Rampton top security hospital, admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He had been on trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where prosecutors claimed the killing, which may have been part of a botched attempted robbery, was murder.

But Mountain's legal team claimed the teen was suffering an abnormality of mind at the time of the killing, which impaired his responsibility for it.

Prosecutor David Brooke QC said last week it was now accepted on both sides that Mountain is a paranoid schizophrenic and "very ill".

Trial judge Mr Justice Butcher order the jury to deliver a not guilty verdict in respect of the murder charge.

Mountain's barrister Leonard Smith QC said the teen could face a period of detention or be given a hospital order, which would mean The Home Secretary would have to approve his eventual release.

Mr Justice Butcher was due to hear medical evidence before deciding on the appropriate outcome. The sentencing hearing is due to being at 2pm today.