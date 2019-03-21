Jealous Sunderland brute snapped girlfriend's phone in half and forced door off hinges in tirade at his home

A jealous brute snapped his girlfriend's phone in half over accusations she had exchanged messages with a work colleague.

Michael Burns claimed to have seen "messages and screenshots" of exchanges between the woman and her workmate last July.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during an angry confrontation the 23-year-old "dragged" his victim into his home and called her abusive names.

Prosecutor Daniel Penman told the court: "He was screaming and shouting he had seen messages and screenshots from the colleague, before saying ‘watch this’ and snapping her mobile phone in two."

The court heard the victim was left in such fear that she ran to the bathroom for safety.

Mr Penman added: "He was shouting 'no-one will want you when I've finished with you', while banging on the bathroom door with a brick."

The court heard Burns eventually forced the door off its hinges and continued to scream and shout before the police arrived and arrested him.

Burns, of Villette Road, Sunderland, admitted a public order offence and criminal damage.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to a community order for 12 months with programme requirements and £200 costs.

Burns has been given a restraining order to keep him away from the victim for good.

Judge Rippon said the woman was entitled to "feel safe" and added: "Whatever she had or you thought she had done, this was not the way to behave."