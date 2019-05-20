Jarrow murder investigation: Washington man to appear at crown court today

A man charged with the murder of Simon Bowman, whose body was found at his home in Jarrow last week, will appear before crown court today.

Christopher Graham, 30, of Romney Avenue, Washington, was charged with the murder of Mr Bowman and appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Mr Bowman, 54, was found dead by emergency services at his home address in High Street just after midday on Tuesday, May 14.

The grandfather had not been seen since Sunday.

At Friday's hearing, chair of the bench Ray Ashley informed Graham, that due to the serious nature of the charge the case would automatically be transferred to crown court .

He added: "You will be remanded in custody to the crown court."

Graham is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court today.