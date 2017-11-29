Jailed pervert caught with child porn stash is freed by Appeal Court judges

A pervert caught with a stash of sickening images of children and extreme porn has been set free by top judges.

Carl Andrew Bravey, 24, of Hazel Terrace, Shotton Colliery, was locked up for 21 months at Durham Crown Court on October 6.

He admitted three counts of making indecent images of children as well as possessing extreme pornographic images.

The vile photos and videos were discovered when police searched his property on June 3 last year, Mr Justice Goss told London's Appeal Court.

There were 548 extreme pornographic images and more than 1,300 indecent photos and videos of children.

Although there was a "limited" number of images in the very worst category - a total of seven photos and videos - they were "of a serious nature".

One video showed a child aged about 13 being raped and "clearly in pain", while a photo showed a six-year-old girl being sexually assaulted.

A probation officer's report described Bravey's "unhealthy sexual interest in female children" and said he posed a "high risk of harm" to youngsters.

But the report recommended a suspended sentence with participation in a sex offenders' treatment programme.

Lawyers for Bravey argued today that his jail term was far too tough and should have been suspended.

There was a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation" if he took part in a treatment programme which would not be available in prison, they said.

Mr Justice Goss, sitting with Judge Karen Walden-Smith, said Bravey's crimes were "serious".

But this was "one of those exceptional cases where this court can and should say the judge fell into error in not suspending the sentence of imprisonment".

The appeal judge pointed to Bravey's relative youth, previous good character and the hope of rehabilitation.

"Accordingly, we are persuaded that in this case the appeal should be allowed to the extent of suspending the sentence of imprisonment."

The 21-month suspended sentence includes requirements to attend a sex offenders' treatment programme.

Bravey's indefinite sexual harm prevention order was also reduced to 10 years.