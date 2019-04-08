Jail for driver involved in 'breathtakingly reckless' police chase through town centre

A 'breathtakingly reckless' driver who sped through town centre streets during a seven-minute police pursuit has been put behind bars.

Kevin Moss put the safety of other road users and pedestrians at risk when he sped through red lights, straight out of junctions and went the wrong way round roundabouts in Houghton-le-Spring in December.

Kevin Moss appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.

A judge said it is "astonishing" nobody was hurt due to the 20-year-old's bad driving, which was caught on police camera and played in court.

At Newcastle Crown Court Moss, of Dean Avenue, Houghton, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

He admitted unrelated charges of theft from a motor vehicle and possessing cocaine in February 18.

Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced Moss to 12 months behind bars plus a two-year driving ban.

She told him: "I have had the opportunity of watching the police pursuit from the camera that was on the dashboard of the police vehicle. That recording lasted seven minutes and 15 seconds.

"In that time I was able to watch driving at reckless speeds through a residential area, with limits of 30mph, through the main shopping street in Houghton-le-Spring, roads which were busy.

"There were other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, a bin lorry, buses, wagons, vans.

"You can be seen driving at speed clearly far in excess of what was safe for the road conditions, speeds clearly far in excess of the speed limit.

“You drove on the wrong side of the road, went through red lights. Drove straight through junctions without stopping, you went the wrong way around roundabouts."

Judge Clemitson added: "Your overtaking on the busy road was breathtakingly reckless.

"It is astonishing no one was hurt and no damage caused to property after your driving.

"This was a sustained period of driving, causing substantial risk. It was good fortune, not good management on your part."

Graeme Cook, defending, said Moss penned a personal letter to the court to express his remorse, and he is hoping to add to the qualifications he already has in a bid to become a plumber.

Mr Cook said Moss is in a meaningful relationship and has had time to reflect on his behaviour.