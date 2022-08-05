Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager died in October 2021 after being attacked on the way home from Houghton Feast.

A trial held at Newcastle Crown Court heard that Jack, who has been remembered by his family as a “cheeky, blue-eyed boy”, was kicked, punched and stamped on by his attackers, who would not let him leave the scene and prevented others from helping him.

He was fatally stabbed in the back and later died in hospital.

Jack Woodley, inset, died after being attacked on the way home from Houghton Feast in October 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 10 youths convicted of his murder in June, who are now aged between 14 and 18 and cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced in a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court today (Friday, August 5).

Speaking at an earlier hearing this week, Jack’s mum Zoe McGill said her whole family would be "forever haunted” by the death of her son, who was just days away from starting a new job at Amazon when he was killed.

She added: "This has ruined our family's lives and life will never be the same again without Jack."

Speaking as his son’s killers were convicted, Jack’s dad John Woodley said: “Those who attacked our Jack get to see their families and have a future, Jack does not.”

The 10 youths will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court today (Friday, August 5).