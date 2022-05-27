JACK WOODLEY MURDER TRIAL: Jury retires to consider verdict

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Woodley was murdered after he left Houghton Feast last October, it is claimed.

The 18-year-old was punched, kicked, stamped on, stabbed in the back and later died in hospital, jurors have heard.

Ten youths, aged between 14 and 18, deny murder and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Jack Woodley.

A 15-year-old, who accepts he stabbed Jack, has admitted manslaughter, which the other nine deny.