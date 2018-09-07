'It's just not natural' - shock and disgust after horses killed in stabbing and fire in Sunderland

Echo readers have reacted with shock and disgust after a horse was stabbed to death and another died in a fire at an allotment.

One of the animals died in blaze at Downhill allotments, off Rhodesia Road, Sunderland, which is being treated as a suspected arson.

A second was found dead, believed to have been attacked with a knife.

Emergency services were called out in the early hours of the morning and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.



People commenting on our Facebook page reacted were appalled to hear of the news.

Rachael Hanson, referring also to the murder of Joan Hoggett on Wednesday, said: "What the hell kinda of people are existing in Sunderland. A murder of an innocent working woman. Stabbing a horse to death. Arson of property and killing another horse.



"This is just all truly saddening and just abhorrent! No person or animal deserves pain or such malicious treatment."

Elen Herron said: "The poor animals must have been in agony."

Claire Glover said; "What is wrong with people these days? It's not natural for God sake. I just can't comprehend how anyone can do such a thing.

"It sickens me to the pit of my stomach."

Lisa Maria said: "It's getting bad down there. Bless the horses and owner. Don't know how anyone is capable of being so callous. My heart goes out."

Henry Stockport said: "Absolutely shocking and disgusting makes me ashamed to be a mackem sometimes. Yes there are a lot of good things about being a mackem to

Carla Jane Conley Cuthbertson said: "What is wrong with people? Bloody sick."