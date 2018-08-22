‘It’s a nightmare’ say residents in Sunderland street after house is subject to rare court order

Residents have spoken of their “nightmare” as police get a rare court order banning yobs from visiting one of the properties in their street.

The house, in Cavendish Place, Silksworth, has become a hub for unsavoury behaviour, with those living close by regularly complaining of loud music being played at all hours of the day and other disturbances.

Sergeant Patrick Scott, of Northumbria Police, on Cavendish Place. The houses in picture are not associated with the order.

The order, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, was heard before a judge at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court.

It prevents any person other than the tenant and selected others to access a specified premises in the street.

Any breach of the order could lead to prosecution and – on conviction – a possible prison sentence or fine.

The application followed a string of complaints made to police by concerned residents about anti-social behaviour and various criminal activities being conducted by frequent visitors to the Gentoo property.

Officers from Sunderland South Neighbourhood Policing Team have now secured legislation which they hope will minimise any further disruption or criminality in the area and protect the tenant who lives there.

One woman who lives in Cavendish Place told the Echo: “Our lives are a nightmare.

“Police, ambulances and the fire brigade are at that house almost every other day and you can often hear music blasting at 4am.

“We aren’t used to seeing this happening in our street.”

Sgt Patrick Scott, of Northumbria Police, said: “As a force, we are committed to dealing with anti-social behaviour and disorder that can have a harmful impact on our local communities.

“We will continue to look to tackle disorder while protecting the most vulnerable individuals in our society.”

The order lasts until November 10.

Susie Thompson, director of neighbourhoods at Gentoo Group, said: “The safety of our customers is of paramount importance and we will not tolerate unreasonable behaviour by customers.

“We want our customers to feel safe in their homes and communities and we will continue to work in partnership with Northumbria Police to reduce the threat of anti-social behaviour.”

Anyone who sees any incidents or suspicious activity at this address is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 953 100818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.